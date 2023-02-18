Northeastern hosts Wight and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (10-18, 5-10 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-17, 5-10 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

William & Mary Tribe (10-18, 5-10 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-17, 5-10 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Northeastern Huskies after Ben Wight scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 71-66 overtime loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Huskies are 5-6 in home games. Northeastern allows 71.4 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Tribe are 5-10 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.9 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Noah Collier is averaging nine points and 8.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

