Northeastern hosts Hofstra after Doherty’s 22-point game

Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes…

Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on the Hofstra Pride after Chris Doherty scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 74-73 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Huskies are 4-5 on their home court. Northeastern is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Pride are 10-2 in CAA play. Hofstra is second in the CAA scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

The Huskies and Pride square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doherty is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 15.6 points. Aaron Estrada is averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.