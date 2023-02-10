Northeastern faces UNC Wilmington on 5-game slide

Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 4-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 9-4 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 4-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 9-4 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks to stop its five-game skid with a win against UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks are 9-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.3.

The Huskies are 4-8 against CAA opponents. Northeastern gives up 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Seahawks and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

