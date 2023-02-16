North Texas visits Louisiana Tech after Crawford’s 25-point showing

North Texas Mean Green (21-5, 12-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-12, 6-8 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (21-5, 12-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-12, 6-8 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -4; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the North Texas Mean Green after Isaiah Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Louisiana Tech is fourth in C-USA scoring 74.5 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Mean Green are 12-3 in conference play. North Texas averages 63.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Tylor Perry is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

