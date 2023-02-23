North Texas visits Charlotte after Khalifa’s 22-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (23-5, 14-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (16-11, 7-9 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (23-5, 14-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (16-11, 7-9 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -2.5; over/under is 110.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the North Texas Mean Green after Aly Khalifa scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 74-67 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The 49ers have gone 9-3 in home games. Charlotte averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Mean Green are 14-3 in C-USA play. North Texas is fourth in C-USA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 12.1 points. Khalifa is averaging 11.9 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Tylor Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.