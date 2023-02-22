North Texas faces Charlotte after Perry’s 20-point game

North Texas Mean Green (23-5, 14-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (16-11, 7-9 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (23-5, 14-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (16-11, 7-9 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces the Charlotte 49ers after Tylor Perry scored 20 points in North Texas’ 80-72 overtime win against the UTEP Miners.

The 49ers have gone 9-3 in home games. Charlotte averages 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Mean Green have gone 14-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas ranks sixth in C-USA shooting 35.7% from deep. Perry leads the Mean Green shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 12 points and 6.7 rebounds for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

