North Florida hosts Thompson and FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the North Florida Ospreys after Isaiah Thompson scored 24 points in FGCU’s 87-85 overtime loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Ospreys have gone 8-1 in home games. North Florida is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 4-8 in ASUN play. FGCU has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 13.7 points. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Thompson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 11.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.