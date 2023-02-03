North Florida hosts Jacksonville after Placer’s 30-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-10, 5-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-14, 4-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-10, 5-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-14, 4-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jose Placer scored 30 points in North Florida’s 76-63 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 7-1 in home games. North Florida is ninth in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by Jarius Hicklen averaging 2.8.

The Dolphins are 5-6 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Placer averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Kevion Nolan averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Davis is shooting 46.3% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

