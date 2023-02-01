North Dakota visits South Dakota State after Norman’s 25-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-16, 1-9 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-16, 1-9 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Matt Norman scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 91-75 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 6-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-9 in conference matchups. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

B.J. Omot is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Norman is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

