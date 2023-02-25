North Dakota hosts Rohde and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-12, 9-8 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-19, 5-12 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-12, 9-8 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-19, 5-12 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Andrew Rohde scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 73-64 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 7-8 in home games. North Dakota averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tommies have gone 9-8 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is averaging 11.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Rohde is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

