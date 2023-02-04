North Carolina visits Duke after Roach’s 21-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Duke hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Jeremy Roach scored 21 points in Duke’s 75-73 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Blue Devils are 11-0 on their home court. Duke averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-4 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

RJ Davis is averaging 16 points and 3.1 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

