North Carolina plays Pittsburgh following Nance’s 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (15-7, 8-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after Pete Nance scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 72-68 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-0 in home games. North Carolina is second in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 11.4 boards.

The Panthers are 8-3 in conference play. Pittsburgh scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 17.9 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Blake Hinson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

