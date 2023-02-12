North Carolina hosts No. 19 Miami following Pack’s 22-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 11-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 11-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Miami faces the North Carolina Tar Heels after Nijel Pack scored 22 points in Miami’s 93-85 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-1 in home games. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-4 against ACC opponents. Miami averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Tar Heels and Hurricanes square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 17.6 points and 11.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

