North Carolina Central visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Pollard’s 21-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 6-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (15-10, 7-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 78-62 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hawks are 10-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Pollard paces the Hawks with 8.2 boards.

The Eagles are 6-4 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is third in the MEAC shooting 36.6% from deep. Terrence Crawford leads the Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahamadou Fofana is averaging six points for the Hawks. Pollard is averaging 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Kris Monroe averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

