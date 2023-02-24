North Carolina and No. 6 Virginia meet for conference matchup

Virginia Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 9-8 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Virginia Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 9-8 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Armando Bacot and the North Carolina Tar Heels host Armaan Franklin and the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers in ACC play Saturday.

The Tar Heels are 11-2 on their home court. North Carolina is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 13-4 in conference play. Virginia averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Kihei Clark with 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.9 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Franklin is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 12.4 points. Clark is averaging 12.3 points and six assists over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

