North Alabama takes down Eastern Kentucky 98-93 in OT

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 31 points led North Alabama over Eastern Kentucky 98-93 in overtime on Saturday night.

Tayshawn Comer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie it for Eastern Kentucky and send the game to overtime.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Lions (18-11, 10-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Jacari Lane had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels (18-11, 11-5) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Michael Moreno added 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals for Eastern Kentucky. Leland Walker had 15 points.

