North Alabama hosts Thompson and FGCU

North Alabama Lions (13-11, 5-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-10, 4-7 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the North Alabama Lions after Isaiah Thompson scored 29 points in FGCU’s 91-87 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by Caleb Catto averaging 3.3.

The Lions are 5-6 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks second in the ASUN scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Damien Forrest averaging 5.7.

The Eagles and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catto is averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Thompson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

KJ Johnson is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

