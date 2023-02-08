North Alabama hosts Hutchins-Everett and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-11, 6-6 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-11, 6-6 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the North Alabama Lions after Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 70-69 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Lions are 7-2 on their home court. North Alabama has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Governors are 2-10 in ASUN play. Austin Peay allows 72.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Sean Durugordon is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

