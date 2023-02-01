North Alabama faces Stetson following Ortiz’s 32-point game

North Alabama Lions (13-10, 5-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-10, 6-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (13-10, 5-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-10, 6-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces the Stetson Hatters after Daniel Ortiz scored 32 points in North Alabama’s 91-78 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 5-1 on their home court. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Smith averaging 2.2.

The Lions are 5-5 in ASUN play. North Alabama is second in the ASUN scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Damien Forrest averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Ortiz is averaging 13.6 points for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

