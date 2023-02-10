No. 8 Virginia plays Duke, seeks 7th straight home win

Duke Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Virginia will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cavaliers face Duke.

The Cavaliers are 11-1 in home games. Virginia averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 15- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-5 against ACC opponents. Duke is second in the ACC giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Jeremy Roach is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.5 points. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.6 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.