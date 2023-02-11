No. 8 Virginia hosts conference foe Duke

Duke Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -6; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Filipowski and the Duke Blue Devils take on Armaan Franklin and the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers in ACC play.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Virginia leads the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Kihei Clark averaging 6.0.

The Blue Devils are 8-5 in conference matchups. Duke is second in the ACC allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franklin is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 12.2 points. Jayden Gardner is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

Filipowski is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 9.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.