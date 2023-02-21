No. 8 Texas hosts No. 23 Iowa State after Rice’s 24-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (21-6, 10-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -7.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones after Jabari Rice scored 24 points in Texas’ 85-83 overtime victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Longhorns have gone 15-1 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.2 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.1.

The Cyclones have gone 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

