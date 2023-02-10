No. 7 UCLA visits Oregon after Bailey’s 24-point showing

UCLA Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

UCLA Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA visits the Oregon Ducks after Amari Bailey scored 24 points in UCLA’s 62-47 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks have gone 11-4 at home. Oregon is third in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. N’Faly Dante leads the Ducks with 7.3 boards.

The Bruins are 11-2 in conference play. UCLA leads the Pac-12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

