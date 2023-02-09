No. 7 UCLA takes on Oregon State following Jaquez’s 24-point outing

UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -15; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA visits the Oregon State Beavers after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points in UCLA’s 76-52 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers have gone 8-4 at home. Oregon State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bruins are 10-2 in Pac-12 play. UCLA scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Beavers and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Jaquez is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.