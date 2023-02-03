No. 6 Virginia visits Virginia Tech following Pedulla’s 20-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 3-8 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers after Sean Pedulla scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 92-83 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hokies have gone 10-2 at home. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC scoring 73.9 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 14-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Armaan Franklin is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

