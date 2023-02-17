No. 6 Texas hosts Oklahoma after Sherfield’s 22-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma visits the No. 6 Texas Longhorns after Grant Sherfield scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 79-65 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 14-1 on their home court. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 shooting 34.2% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Sooners have gone 3-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Tanner Groves is averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Sherfield is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.