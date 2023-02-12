3-pointer at buzzer lifts Missouri over No. 6 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — D’Andre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Missouri a stunning 86-85 victory over…

With 4.2 seconds left in the game and the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) leading 85-83, Santiago Vescovi missed a free throw. His second attempt was waived off when Tobe Awaka committed a lane violation, setting up a final chance for the Tigers (19-6, 7-5).

Gholston took the inbounds and dribbled up the court before taking an off-balance contested 3-pointer from about 30 feet that swished through the net at the buzzer for the win. He was mobbed by his teammates after hitting the shot.

Tennessee came back from a 17-point deficit early in the second half and led the last 7:11 of the game.

NO. 3 ALABAMA 77, AUBURN 69

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Griffen scored 16 points, Mark Sears added 15 and Alabama held off a big challenge from its in-state rival Auburn.

The Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 Southeastern Conference) remained the only Power 5 team without a league loss. Sears and Griffen helped Alabama overcome an off shooting performance from star Brandon Miller, who had 13 points but missed all seven 3-point attempts.

Wendell Green Jr. had 16 of his 24 points in the second half for Auburn (17-8, 7-5).

STANFORD 88, NO. 4 ARIZONA 79

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones scored all 18 of his points in the second half for Stanford and played a key role in neutralizing Pac-12 leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis, as the Cardinal stunned Arizona.

Stanford (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) beat a ranked team for the first time this year and a top-five team for the second time in two seasons. Arizona (22-4, 11-4), hoping to stay a half-game behind UCLA for the conference lead, had a seven-game win snapped.

Courtney Ramey scored a season- and game-high 26 points for Arizona. Tubelis was held to four points and did not have any rebounds.

Stanford’s Michael O’Connell scored a team-high 22 points, helping the Cardinal outshoot the Wildcats 61% to 46% from the field.

NO. 5 TEXAS 94, WEST VIRGINIA 60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes in Texas’ win over West Virginia.

Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice, a guard who transferred this season from New Mexico State, was nearly perfect. He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws.

Emmitt Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points.

NO. 7 UCLA 70, OREGON 63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and UCLA won at Oregon for the first time since 2019.

UCLA (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) has won four straight after losing to Arizona and rival USC at the end of January. The Bruins sit atop the Pac-12 standings.

Jermaine Couisnard had 19 points for the Ducks (15-11, 9-6), who won the previous three meetings in Eugene.

NO. 8 VIRGINIA 69, DUKE 62, OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift Virginia over Duke in overtime.

Kihei Clark added 16 points and Ben Vander Plas scored 13 for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite a 9-for-22 performance from the free throw line.

Duke (17-8, 8-6) appeared poised to win when Kyle Filipowski drove to the basket on the final play of regulation and two defenders contested his shot. Officials initially whistled a foul, but waved it off after a lengthy review — a decision the ACC later said was incorrect.

The league issued a statement hours later, saying officials applied rules incorrectly and that Filipowski should have been sent to the line for two free throws.

Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

NO. 9 KANSAS 78, OKLAHOMA 55

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 18 points, and Kansas rolled past Oklahoma.

Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back from a two-point outing against Texas on Monday.

Dajuan Harris scored 16 points and Kevin McCullar added 13 for the Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12).

Jalen Hill scored 14 points and Otega Oweh added 11 for the Oklahoma (12-13, 2-10). Grant Sherfield, who leads the Sooners with nearly 17 points per game, was held to 10 on 4-for-14 shooting.

NO. 10 MARQUETTE 89, GEORGETOWN 75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Marquette in its win over Georgetown.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points and Chase Ross added 10 for Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East), which moved into first place in the conference.

Jay Heath scored 18 points to lead last-place Georgetown (6-20, 1-14), which has lost five straight after ending their league record 29-game conference losing streak on Jan. 24.

OKLAHOMA ST 64, NO. 11 IOWA ST 56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past Iowa State.

The loss was the Cyclones’ fourth in five games.

Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in their fifth straight win.

Aljaz Kunc scored 13 for Iowa State (16-8, 7-5).

TEXAS TECH 71, NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 63

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) —De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended Kansas State.

The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) held the Wildcats to two field goals in the game’s final four minutes.

Kansas State (19-6, 7-5) edged as close as one point throughout the second half, but Tech answered with key baskets to maintain the lead. The Wildcats were led by Markquis Nowell’s 18 points. Desi Sills added 12 points.

NO. 14 BAYLOR 72, NO. 17 TCU 68

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 28 points, with 16 in a row for Baylor during the stretch when the Bears overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and then held on to beat TCU.

LJ Cryer had 23 points for the Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12), who on Jan. 4 at home against TCU blew a 17-point lead in an 88-87 loss. They have won nine of their last 10 games.

Damion Baugh had 16 points and 10 assist for TCU (17-8, 6-6).

NO. 15 SAINT MARY’S 81, PORTLAND 64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists as Saint Mary’s handled Portland on the road.

Alex Ducas added 18 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-5, 11-1 West Coast Conference) and Aidan Mahaney contributed 10 points and five assists.

Kristian Sjolund led the Pilots (13-15, 5-8) with 12 points, and Juan Gorosito and Tyler Robinson each added 10 points.

NO. 16 GONZAGA 88, BYU 81

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and Gonzaga rallied to beat BYU.

Drew Timme added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-5, 10-2 West Coast Conference).

After trailing 71-68 with 4:09 to play, Gonzaga made 3s on three straight possessions to climb past the Cougars. Strawther knocked down back-to-back 3s before finding Nasir Bolton for another one to put Gonzaga ahead 77-73 with 2:21 left.

Gonzaga had shot just 3 of 14 behind the arc before that late flurry, which sent the Zags to their seventh straight win over BYU.

For the second time this season, the Cougars held a late lead over Gonzaga only to see the Bulldogs roar back.

Spencer Johnson and Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 17 points apiece, but BYU (16-12, 6-7) lost for the fifth time in seven games.

NO. 18 INDIANA 62, MICHIGAN 61

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and Indiana held on for a win over Michigan.

Freshman Jett Howard was short on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, leaving the Wolverines without a point for the final 5:12.

The Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) trailed by 11 in the first half and for much of the second, but went ahead for good with 2:58 left when Hood-Schifino made two free throws for their last points.

Michigan (14-11, 8-6) fell to 0-4 against teams in the AP Top 25, losing each game by five or fewer points.

Hunter Dickinson scored 16 points, Kobe Bufkin had 14 points and Howard added 12 for the Wolverines.

NO. 19 MIAMI 93, LOUISVILLE 85

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points in Miami’s win over Louisville.

Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami (20-5, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Isaiah Wong and Norchad Omier finished with 21 points each and Jordan Miller added 10 for the Hurricanes, who are 14-0 at home.

El Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and had five assists while Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 18 for the Cardinals (3-22, 1-13).

ST. JOHN’S 73, NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 68

NEW YORK (AP) — David Jones scored 16 points and AJ Storr added 15 for St. John’s, which beat Providence.

Joel Soriano had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East).

Bryce Hopkins equaled a career best with 29 points for the Friars (18-7, 10-4).

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 92, BOSTON COLLEGE 62

BOSTON (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State over Boston College.

Terquavion Smith scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving him 1,000 points for his career.

Quinten Post scored 20 points for Boston College (12-14, 6-9).

NO. 23 CREIGHTON 56, NO. 21 UCONN 53

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored 17 points to lead Creighton past UConn after the Huskies had what would have been a tying 3-pointer erased on video review in the final seconds.

Creighton (17-8, 11-3) is a half-game behind Big East-leading Marquette with its eighth straight win. The Huskies (19-7, 8-7) lost for the first time in four games.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for UConn.

ILLINOIS 69, NO. 24 RUTGERS 60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half to rally for the win.

Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) trailed 47-41 with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run. Hawkins hit four consecutive shots — including a 3 — and gave the Illini the lead for good at 48-47.

Rutgers (16-9, 8-6) missed 15 straight shots during its drought.

NO. 25 SAN DIEGO STATE 82, UNLV 71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV for its third straight win and seventh in eight games.

The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried the Runnin’ Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half, to sweep the season series and top UNLV the fifth straight time. Keshad Johnson scored 11 of his 14 points in the game’s first 6 1/2 minutes and Nathan Mensah had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Elijah Harkless scored 24 for UNLV (16-9, 5-8) before fouling out with 2:05 to go. Keshon Gilbert added 19 for the Runnin’ Rebels, who didn’t get their first assist until two minutes into the second half.

