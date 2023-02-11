No. 5 Texas hosts West Virginia following Carr’s 29-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -6.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Marcus Carr scored 29 points in Texas’ 88-80 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Longhorns are 13-1 on their home court. Texas is fifth in the Big 12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 3.8.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-7 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is fourth in the Big 12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jabari Rice is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Kedrian Johnson is averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.