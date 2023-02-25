No. 5 Purdue takes on No. 17 Indiana, looks for 25th win of season

Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue will aim for its 25th win this season when the Boilermakers host the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers are 13-1 on their home court. Purdue is seventh in the Big Ten shooting 33.5% from deep, led by Braden Smith shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 22.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Jackson-Davis is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

