No. 5 Purdue hosts No. 17 Indiana, looks for 25th win of season

Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue will aim for its 25th win this season when the Boilermakers host the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers are 13-1 on their home court. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 10 points and 4.3 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 20.6 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Miller Kopp is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging eight points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 54.7% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

