No. 5 Kansas visits No. 22 TCU after Wilson’s 21-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas visits the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs after Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 87-71 victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 12-3 on their home court. TCU leads the Big 12 with 40.5 points in the paint led by Emanuel Miller averaging 7.6.

The Jayhawks are 10-4 in conference play. Kansas averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Dajuan Harris with 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Baugh is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

Wilson is averaging 20.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

