No. 3 Kansas looks for 25th win of season in matchup with Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-1 at home. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Adams averaging 2.3.

The Red Raiders have gone 5-11 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has an 8-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Kevin Obanor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.