No. 3 Kansas hosts West Virginia following Stevenson’s 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks after Erik Stevenson scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 85-67 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Jayhawks are 13-1 on their home court. Kansas averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 5-10 in conference games. West Virginia is seventh in the Big 12 with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is averaging 19.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Stevenson is averaging 14.6 points for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

