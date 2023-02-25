No. 3 Kansas hosts West Virginia following Stevenson’s 23-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -10; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks after Erik Stevenson scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 85-67 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Jayhawks have gone 13-1 at home. Kansas ranks fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 5-10 in conference play. West Virginia averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is averaging 19.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Stevenson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

