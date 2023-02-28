No. 3 Kansas faces Texas Tech, seeks 25th win this season

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-1 in home games. Kansas leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 33.9 boards. Jalen Wilson leads the Jayhawks with 8.4 rebounds.

The Red Raiders are 5-11 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 8.5 points, 6.3 assists and two steals for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 18.6 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Kevin Obanor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

