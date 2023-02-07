No. 3 Alabama hosts Florida after Castleton’s 25-point game

Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide after Colin Castleton scored 25 points in Florida’s 72-67 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide have gone 11-0 at home. Alabama leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 41.3 boards. Noah Clowney leads the Crimson Tide with 8.3 rebounds.

The Gators are 6-4 in SEC play. Florida has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide and Gators face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Castleton is averaging 15.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.