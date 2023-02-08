No. 25 San Diego State visits Utah State following Ashworth’s 26-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Steven Ashworth scored 26 points in Utah State’s 88-79 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies have gone 11-1 in home games. Utah State is the top team in the MWC shooting 41.8% from downtown, led by Daniel Akin shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Aztecs have gone 9-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.