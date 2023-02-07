No. 25 San Diego State visits Ashworth and Utah State

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Steven Ashworth scored 26 points in Utah State’s 88-79 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies have gone 11-1 at home. Utah State is third in the MWC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 5.8.

The Aztecs are 9-2 in conference play. San Diego State has a 15-5 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Matt Bradley is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.