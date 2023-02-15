No. 25 Florida Atlantic visits Middle Tennessee, aims for 25th win this season

Florida Atlantic Owls (24-2, 14-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-11, 8-7 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (24-2, 14-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-11, 8-7 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Florida Atlantic will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Owls play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Blue Raiders are 9-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee is ninth in C-USA with 11.5 assists per game led by Camryn Weston averaging 2.8.

The Owls are 14-1 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging 8.8 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.