No. 23 NC State hosts North Carolina after Davis’ 23-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1…

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-6 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits the No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack after RJ Davis scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 80-72 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wolf Pack are 13-1 in home games. NC State averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 18- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tar Heels are 8-7 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for NC State.

Armando Bacot is averaging 17.4 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

