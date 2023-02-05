No. 23 Miami hosts Roach and Duke

Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke takes on the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes after Jeremy Roach scored 20 points in Duke’s 63-57 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-0 in home games. Miami has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-4 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Miami.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.7 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.