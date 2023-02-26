No. 23 Iowa State hosts West Virginia after Stevenson’s 23-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-11, 8-8 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-11, 8-8 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones after Erik Stevenson scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 76-74 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones have gone 13-2 at home. Iowa State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 5-11 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Stevenson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Kedrian Johnson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

