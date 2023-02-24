No. 23 Iowa State hosts Oklahoma in conference showdown

Oklahoma Sooners (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-10, 8-7 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-10, 8-7 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaren Holmes and the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones host Grant Sherfield and the Oklahoma Sooners in Big 12 play Saturday.

The Cyclones have gone 13-1 in home games. Iowa State averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Sooners are 3-12 in conference matchups. Oklahoma is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 10 points. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

Sherfield is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Sooners: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.