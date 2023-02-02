No. 22 San Diego State hosts Rice and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (18-5, 8-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-5, 8-2 MWC) San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (18-5, 8-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-5, 8-2 MWC)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs after Max Rice scored 22 points in Boise State’s 59-52 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Aztecs have gone 11-1 in home games. San Diego State is third in the MWC shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Nathan Mensah shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncos are 8-2 in MWC play. Boise State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Aztecs and Broncos square off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Aztecs. Lamont Butler is averaging 9.8 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Rice averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

