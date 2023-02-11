No. 21 UConn visits No. 23 Creighton following Hawkins’ 20-point performance

UConn Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UConn Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UConn faces the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays after Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points in UConn’s 87-72 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays have gone 11-1 at home. Creighton is fifth in the Big East scoring 76.8 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Huskies are 8-6 in conference games. UConn is third in the Big East scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Hawkins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

