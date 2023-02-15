No. 21 San Diego State visits Hill and Fresno State

San Diego State Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-15, 5-8 MWC) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-15, 5-8 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -8; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts the No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs after Isaiah Hill scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 77-66 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. Fresno State is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aztecs are 11-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is fifth in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Darrion Trammell averaging 3.7.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemarl Baker Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Hill is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Trammell is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

