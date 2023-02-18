No. 20 UConn hosts Seton Hall following Dawes’ 20-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (16-11, 9-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (19-7, 8-7 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (16-11, 9-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (19-7, 8-7 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -10; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays the No. 20 UConn Huskies after Al-Amir Dawes scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 76-68 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Huskies are 12-2 in home games. UConn is fifth in the Big East with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 4.8.

The Pirates have gone 9-7 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Dawes is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

