No. 2 Alabama takes on South Carolina following Miller’s 21-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Brandon Miller scored 21 points in Alabama’s 108-59 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 6-7 in home games. South Carolina allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is the SEC leader with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 8.0.

The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Miller is averaging 18.7 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.