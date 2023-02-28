No. 2 Alabama plays Auburn after Miller’s 24-point game

Auburn Tigers (19-10, 9-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (19-10, 9-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama plays the Auburn Tigers after Brandon Miller scored 24 points in Alabama’s 86-83 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide are 14-0 in home games. Alabama has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 9-7 against SEC opponents. Auburn is sixth in the SEC scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 19.7 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 15.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

