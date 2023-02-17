No. 19 Iowa State takes on No. 12 Kansas State after Kunc’s 22-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (19-7, 7-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Iowa State faces the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats after Aljaz Kunc scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 70-59 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats are 13-1 in home games. Kansas State has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cyclones have gone 8-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 3-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.4 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

